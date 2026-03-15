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Ravi Coltrane is a celebrated saxophonist, composer, and bandleader known for his powerful tone, creative phrasing, and deep roots in the jazz tradition. The son of legendary musicians John and Alice Coltrane, Ravi has carved out a distinctive voice of his own, blending innovation with reverence. His playing spans traditional, avant-garde, and contemporary jazz, often characterized by its expressive nuance and emotional depth. A Grammy nominee and in-demand collaborator, Coltrane has worked with artists like Elvin Jones, Jack DeJohnette, and Geri Allen. His performance will deliver a night of soul-stirring, boundary-pushing jazz that honors the past while forging ahead.

Tickets: Bronze - $41 | Silver - $46 | Gold - $51 | Platinum - $56 | Premium Loge - $66

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