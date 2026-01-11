× Expand Courtesy The Spot on Kirk

Don't miss Red & The Paper Flowers at The Spot on Kirk, Friday, April 17, 2026!

Redd & the Paper Flowers didn’t set out to be just another band; they came together in that beautiful, serendipitous way when life tosses strangers into the same room and says, “Create.” Redd Daugherty was teaching high school English at L&N STEM Academy in Knoxville, TN, during the pandemic when music called her back. While the world was on pause, she penned songs, appeared on Season 19 of American Idol, and released her solo album, Monsters & Mothers. In a bold move, she left her teaching job to fully embrace her musical journey, soon finding her rhythm alongside Gavin Gregg, Katie Adams, and Colleen d'Alelio through open mics and mutual friends. It wasn’t long before they began crafting music that felt genuine and alive.

Their latest singles, “Ijams” and “Regrets of Mine,” aren’t just songs; they’re stories you’ve always known. “Ijams,” which you can listen to here, captures the essence of connection with nature and reflection, weaving inspiration from the Ijams Nature Center with personal tales, while “Regrets of Mine” dives deeper into introspection, while leaving a door open for listeners to sit down at the table and share stories. There’s a raw, authentic charm in their sound, like friends gathered in your living room, instruments in hand, playing just for the joy of it, whilst simultaneously surprising listeners with stunning vocals and symbiotic unity. Each track pulses with the heartbeat of being human in a complex world, while rich tones invite listeners into their world. Redd and the Paper Flowers embody the spirit that sometimes the best things arise from simply showing up, day after day, and letting creativity bloom.

Doors - 7:30 p.m. | Show - 8:00 p.m.

Purchase Tickets