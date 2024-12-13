Riddlesbrood Touring Theatre Company's "A Christmas Carol"

× Expand Courtesy of Jefferson Center

Come and celebrate the “Spirit of Christmas” with Riddlesbrood Touring Theatre Company's musical adaptation of Charles Dickens's charming holiday classic, "A Christmas Carol." Join us for this immortal heartwarming tale of Ebenezer Scrooge's journey from greed to redemption. This performance will surely raise your spirits and warm your heart as you travel through time with the Ghosts of Christmas and witness the ultimate transformation of this miserly old skinflint into jolly Father Christmas himself!

Tickets:

Bronze: $20

Silver: $25

Gold: $30

Platinum: $35

Premium Loge: $45

$10 TICKETS FOR CHILDREN(No box office processing fee applied to kid's tickets). MUST CALL BOX OFFICE TO PURCHASE CHILDREN'S TICKETS: 540.345.2550

*A $6.00 box office processing fee will be applied to each ticket.