Riverdance 30 - The New Generation

× Expand Courtesy Berglund Center

Since Riverdance first emerged onto the world stage, its fusion of Irish and international dance and music has captured the hearts of millions worldwide. The Grammy award-winning music and the infectious energy of its mesmerizing choreography and breathtaking performances has left audiences in awe and established Riverdance as a global cultural sensation.

To celebrate this incredible 30th year milestone, Riverdance will embark on a special anniversary tour, bringing its magic to audiences around the world. This spectacular production rejuvenates the much-loved original show with new innovative choreography and costumes and state of the art lighting, projection and motion graphics. And for the first time Riverdance welcomes “The New Generation” of performers, none of whom were born when the show began 30 years ago.

TICKET PRICES: $88, $68, $48 | VIP - $178

BUY TICKETS

BUY PARKING PASS

BUY BROADWAY BUFFET