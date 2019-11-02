riverrun: New Works by Ray Kass
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Ray Kass has created three new large-scale watercolor polyptychs specifically for exhibition at the Taubman Museum of Art. These will be shown with tools and materials used in his complex working methods, as well as smaller works. Kass’s work hints at natural elements, combining earth, air, fire and water as both medium and subject.

