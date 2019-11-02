riverrun: New Works by Ray Kass

to Google Calendar - riverrun: New Works by Ray Kass - 2019-11-02 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - riverrun: New Works by Ray Kass - 2019-11-02 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - riverrun: New Works by Ray Kass - 2019-11-02 00:00:00 iCalendar - riverrun: New Works by Ray Kass - 2019-11-02 00:00:00

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

Ray Kass has created three new large-scale watercolor polyptychs specifically for exhibition at the Taubman Museum of Art. These will be shown with tools and materials used in his complex working methods, as well as smaller works. Kass’s work hints at natural elements, combining earth, air, fire and water as both medium and subject.

Info

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011 View Map
540.342.5760
to Google Calendar - riverrun: New Works by Ray Kass - 2019-11-02 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - riverrun: New Works by Ray Kass - 2019-11-02 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - riverrun: New Works by Ray Kass - 2019-11-02 00:00:00 iCalendar - riverrun: New Works by Ray Kass - 2019-11-02 00:00:00