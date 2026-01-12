100 miles. 100 days. Your way.

The Roanoke 100 Miler is the perfect way to stay active this winter by setting a goal of 100 miles in 100 days! You can walk, run, hike, or bike your way to 100 miles, or substitute one mile for 30 minutes of human-powered activity! Whether you earn your 100 miles playing disc golf, swimming, rock climbing, or doing yoga, the most important thing is to challenge yourself to reach the goal in 100 days!

All participants will receive encouraging messages, check-ins, and fitness tips from PLAY Roanoke and will have opportunities to win gift cards and other prizes. When you register, choose either to receive the 2026 Roanoke 100 Miler T-shirt ($20), or to register without the T-shirt ($10).

If you have additional questions please contact Cameron Griffin at cameron.griffin@roanokeva.gov or 540-853-2679.

