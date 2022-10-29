Roanoke Ballet Theatre Presents Dracula

Jefferson Center - Shaftman Performance Hall 541 Luck Ave, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

All ages will enjoy this beautiful, riveting, and FUN show to get you and your family into the spooky spirit! Join the area's premier ballet company for an unforgettable afternoon or evening!

This contemporary dance performance, choreographed by Norbert Nirewicz, holds the audience at the edge of their seats with a visually riveting interpretation of the classic novel by Bram Stoker. Infused with passion and ferocity, the ballet is like no other you have seen.

Theater & Dance
5403456099
