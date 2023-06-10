Roanoke Ballet Theatre Presents Giselle

Jefferson Center - Shaftman Performance Hall 541 Luck Ave, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

Enjoy this beautiful show with the area’s premier ballet company!

Giselle is a timeless ballet that has captured hearts all over the world. It is a romantic story of a peasant girl who has a weak heart but loves to dance. Her quest for love leads to her demise. But will love triumph in a dark and supernatural world? Come and see at Roanoke Ballet Theatre’s performance Giselle at the Jefferson Center on June 10, 2022.

