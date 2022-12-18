Roanoke Ballet Theatre Presents The Nutcracker

Jefferson Center - Shaftman Performance Hall 541 Luck Ave, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

Kick off your Christmas season with the area's premier ballet company for an unforgettable afternoon or evening!

Come join Clara on her magical journey to the Land of Snow and the Kingdom of Sweets in the unforgettable classic ballet, The Nutcracker. This family favorite is highlighted with the entrancing music by Tchaikovsky, scurrying mice, dancing snowflakes, a sweet Sugar Plum and much more. Come and be swept away by Roanoke Ballet Theatre's talented professional dancers as they dance alongside students of all ages from the school.

Theater & Dance
5403456099
