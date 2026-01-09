Roanoke-born Comedian Ryan Conner at The Grandin Theatre

× Expand (Quincy Ledbetter) Ryan Conner at the Grandin Theatre (Jan 21)

Ryan Conner Returns Home to Perform at The Historic Grandin Theatre

Roanoke, VA – January 21 at 7:30 PM

Roanoke, VA — Comedian and writer Ryan Conner returns to his roots for a special stand-up performance at The Grandin Theatre on January 21 at 7:30 PM, with a special opening performance by Roanoke's Melissa Douty.

Originally from Virginia, Conner has built a national career in comedy and television. He has appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden, was a Top-10 finalist on NBC’s Last Comic Standing—where judge Norm Macdonald called his first set “the best 3.5 minutes I’ve seen in five years”—and was most recently featured on CBS’s Comics Unleashed.

In addition to touring the country as a stand-up comic, Conner was a writer and producer for MTV’s Ridiculousness for 12 years, and was a contributing writer for two seasons of TruTV’s Billy on the Street. His latest comedy special, Live from DC, is currently streaming, along with its accompanying album. He is also the author of the novel The Party, available now on Amazon, and his stand-up album Live From an Old Prison can be heard wherever albums are streamed.

Conner’s return to Roanoke marks a rare hometown appearance at the area’s best venue.

Event Details:

📍 Grandin Theatre

🎤 Ryan Conner (with opening set by Melissa Douty)

Wednesday, January 21

⏰ 7:30 PM

🎟️ Tickets available via The Grandin Theatre