Roanoke Catholic Shamrock Hill Run

Geralynn Slough Trellue Leading the charge! The Roanoke Catholic Celtic mascot kicks off the 2025 race.

Roanoke's most loved and luckiest race, the Shamrock Hill Run, is happening on Saturday, March 14, 2026, with the mile starting at 8:45am and the 5k at 9:00am!

Brought to you by Roanoke Catholic School, our 1-miler and 5K give you a healthy, fun start to all of Roanoke's St. Patrick's Day weekend festivities.

Both races will start and end at Roanoke Catholic, and feature spectator friendly routes that wind their way through Gainsboro and Lick Run Greenway. Medals will be awarded in all men’s and women’s age groups, along with a prize for the best St. Patrick’s Day costume, following the race at the Celtic-themed awards ceremony in Roanoke Catholic’s Gillespie Family Gymnasium. Participants as well as the general public are invited.

Race chip-timing for the 5k will be provided by Run Roanoke. The mile is not timed.

Registration for the 1-miler with guaranteed shirt entry is $25 through February 22 at 3:00pm. Registration for the 5K with guaranteed shirt entry is $30 through February 22 at 3:00 pm. Registration after 2/22 is $30 (1-miler) and $35 (5K) and is not guaranteed a shirt although we will do our best to accommodate.

Packet pickup will be available:

Thursday, March 12, 12:00-6:00pm at RunAbout Sports in Townside Festival

Friday, March 13, 3:00-7:00pm in Roanoke Catholic's Gillespie Family Gymnasium

Saturday March 14 (Race day) starting at 7:30am in Roanoke Catholic's Gillespie Family Gymnasium

The family 1-miler will begin at 8:45am the morning of Saturday March 14, and the 5K will begin at 9am that morning.

Proceeds will benefit athletics at Roanoke Catholic School, which is dedicated to the education of the whole person, blending learning with faith and faith with daily life.

To register: https://runsignup.com/Race/VA/Roanoke/ShamrockHillRun