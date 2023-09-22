Roanoke Comedy Fest

× Expand The Spot on Kirk

R﻿oanoke Comedy Fest hits The Spot on Kirk with five featured comedians!

F﻿riday, September 22nd, 2023

D﻿oors 7:30PM | Starts 8:00PM

$﻿20 Advance | $25 Day of Show

L.A. Josh Preston is the host and producer of The R.E.A.L. (Raw Entertaining Authentic Lasting) Funny Comedy Show. He has opened up for Chris Thomas (The Mayor of Rap City) and Barbara Carlyle (Netflix, They Ready with Tiffany Haddish). When L.A. isn't doing comedy, he has a weekly podcast called "The PoDCash". Mr. Preston is also part of an improv group called The Big Lick Conspiracy.

David Goolsby is a standup comedian from Greensboro, North Carolina. Combining his overt self-awareness with a unique perspective on the world, he connects with audiences at clubs, venues and festivals around the country. David has opened for Mo Alexander, Kevin McCaffrey, and Damon Williams. He is also the host of a comedy and philosophy podcast, The Oowap, centered around the perils of young adulthood and the pursuit of happiness.

Khristin Brooks a.k.a Khrissy YSF (YeaSheFunny) is a 36 year old Comedian, Author and Host. Since first stepping on the stage in 2019 She's had the privilege to perform at the Comedy Zone in NC & SC, The Idiot Box Comedy Club. A Featured performer at the Des Comédie Festival in Des Moines Iowa, Meadowlands Comedy Festival in New Jersey, and The Ladies room comedy festival at the Broadway Comedy Club in New York City. Funny Bone Comedy club Richmond VA, and Asher Theater. As well as a Feature performer on tour with Orlando Jones. just to name a few.

Always dreaming of making people laugh, David Decareaux is a 25 year old comic from Greensboro, NC. He’s performed in comedy clubs and festivals all across the country for 6 years now. Decareaux has opened for Myq Kaplan, Jeff Horste, Dale Jones, Kumail Nanjiani, and Brian Simpson. With his sharp wit, he puts a personal twist on observations about life, love, drugs, mental illness, and the absurd world he inhabits. Once he hits the stage, his awkward demeanor transforms into a whirlwind of neuroticism.

Tony Rodriguez is a standup comedian from Greensboro, North Carolina. Tony is also the host of the podcast, The Sidewalk Crew, on Spotify.