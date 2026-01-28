Roanoke Drag Brunch Wicked Party
to
Well Hung Vineyard 402 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Roanoke Drag Brunch
Charleston wicked (1920 x 1080 px) - 1
tickets are on roanokedragbrunch.com
✨ Grab your broomsticks, babes… it’s time to get WICKED! ✨
Join us at Well Hung Vineyard for a Drag Brunch that’s spook-tacular, hilarious, delicious, and just the right amount of naughty.
💋 Fierce Queens. Fun Vibes. Wickedly Good Food.
Come sip, slay, and celebrate with your favorite people while our performers cast a spell of glamour, comedy, and chaos over your brunch table.
🎉 Whether you’re celebrating a birthday, living your best life, or just want an excuse to get wicked… this is THE brunch you don’t want to miss.
🖤 Come dressed in your witchy best (or just come hungry and ready to party).
🍾 Signature cocktails flowing
🍽️ Mouthwatering brunch plates
💃 Drag performances that will leave you screaming “YASSS, WITCH!”
🔥 Tickets are limited — grab yours now before they vanish!
roanokedragbrunch.com