Roanoke Valley Children's Choir 39th Annual Spring Concert

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The Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir, under the direction of Kimberly Ruse Davidson, will be presenting its 39th Annual Spring Concert, “A Little Spring Music”, Saturday, April 25th, 2026, with concerts at 1:30 PM and 4:00 PM. The 4:00 PM concert will have senior recognitions and chorister awards. The doors will open 30 minutes prior to each concert.

We are thrilled to host this year's concert at Christian Life International Church, 1 CLI Way, Salem, VA 24153, featuring a spacious 400-seat auditorium and a professional stage to enhance the musical experience.

We are excited to present this very special concert, a culmination of 39 years of experience of the RVCC, and showcasing the hard work and beautiful singing of the RVCC choristers. The concert will feature a vibrant blend of Broadway hits, classical masterpieces, and multicultural music, enhanced by professional choreography throughout the performance.

A taste of what to expect, among even more songs being performed by the different choirs:

- The Little Singers (ages 4-6): Will undoubtedly steal the show with a Disney Medley, dressed as their favorite characters.

- The A Choir (1st-2nd grade): Will present a sweet song about friendship called "Together", followed by the beloved Broadway classic "Do-Re-Mi".

- The B Choir (3rd-5th grade): Will offer an uplifting performance of "I Will Sing My Song" along with the cheerful "When You’re Smiling".

- The B+ Choir (5th-9th grade): Will shine in a diverse set including the opera aria "Ombra Mai Fu", and the energetic Swahili folk song "Kusimama".

- The C Choir (8th-12th grade): Will round out the concert with intricate selections including "Flight Song" by Kim André Arnesen, "Magnificat", and "O Sapo", a complex Brazilian folk song.

This year, our choirs will perform three dynamic Broadway pieces with specialized choreography by Kevin Jones, including "Seize the Day" from Newsies, "When I Grow Up" from Matilda, and the powerful "Defying Gravity" from Wicked. The concert will also feature an impressive full-choir choreographed performance of BTS’s "Permission to Dance".

All the choirs will come together for a moving finale performance of "Let There Be Peace on Earth" to send the audience home inspired.

We are excited to celebrate this beautiful music with the community, as we highlight the hard work of these talented young singers! We hope to see you there!