The Roanoke Valley Choral Society presents “A Kaleidoscope Christmas”

The Roanoke Valley Choral Society A Kaleidoscope Christmas

Celebrate the season with a vibrant blend of holiday music old and new! The Roanoke Valley Choral Society’s A Kaleidoscope Christmas brings together sparkling harmonies, festive favorites, and unexpected musical colors to warm your heart and lift your spirit. Join us for an evening of joyful sound and community cheer!

This is a free event, and everyone is welcome to attend. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis, so be sure to arrive early to get a good spot. The venue is fully handicap accessible. While there is no charge for admission, we suggest a $20 donation per person to help support the choir and future events. We look forward to seeing you there!