× Expand Dr Pepper Park The Roanoke Wing Fest Returns for its 11th year.

Roanoke's largest one-day food festival is back celebrating 11 years of deliciousness! Join us on Saturday August 29th for the 11th annual Roanoke Wing Fest presented by Northwest Ace featuring great live music, tons of wing vendors, a Cornhole Tournament, contests and more throughout the day!

Tickets are $5 in advance OR at the gate. Kids 12 and under are FREE and do not require a ticket. Credit cards are accepted at the gate ONLY. CASH ONLY for purchases inside the event. We do have 2 ATMs on site. Will call is located at the entrance under a blue tent to the right of the box office.

Roanoke Wing Fest Parking Instructions:

PLEASE LOOK FOR DIRECTIONAL PARKING SIGNAGE WHEN YOU GET CLOSE TO DR PEPPER PARK

Guest parking is at the garage located at 6 Riverside Circle and the Elmwood Park garage on Williamson Road. There will be minimal overflow parking available at the Riverwalk parking garage. PLEASE NOTE that the elevators located in the 6 Carilion Riverside garage will NOT be running on August 29th and guests will need to utilize the stairs.

Vendor and handicap parking is located in the flat parking lot located directly in front of the garage located at 6 Riverside Circle. (Look for the signage)

We will be running FREE shuttle buses from all of our designated parking areas mentioned above.

SEATING: You are welcome to bring your own chair OR you can rent one from us for $5. We will have a large tent with tables and chairs available for our guests. You can also purchase a VIP tent on the website in advance (Limited Availability)

Roanoke Wing Fest presented by Northwest Ace 2020

**Schedule subject to change without notice**

12 Gates open-LET’S EAT!

12-7 Kids Area

12:15 Wing Judging Begins (Under the Walnut Bridge)

12:10 Welcome Announcements-WFXR News

12:15-1:30pm Five Dollar Shake

1:30-1:40 Wing War Eating Contest (Under the Bridge)

1:45-2 Musical Chicken (Main Stage)

2-3 Five Dollar Shake

1:30 Star City Cornhole Tournament Begins (Under Walnut Bridge)

3-3:20 Announce Wing Winners

3:30-4:30 The WORX

4:30-4:45 Chicken Strut-WFXR

4:45-4:55 Announce Northwest ACE BIG Giveaway Winner! - WFXR

4:55-5:00 Announce Cornhole Winners IF games are over- WFXR

5-7 The WORX

The food vendors will be working hard for you on Saturday, August 29th from 12-7 at The Roanoke Wing Fest presented by Northwest Ace to make lots & lots of wings! PRICES are determined by the vendors. All of them are offering inexpensive sample sizes in various quantities (from 1-5 wings) that will range from $1-$6. Of course once you find your favorite....they have larger quantities for sale too! Come hungry! THANK YOU to our vendors and sponsors!!

Outside food and beverages are NOT permitted. No re-entry.

We do have a designated smoking area at the venue.

Dogs are ALWAYS welcome at Dr Pepper Park on leash.