Rocky Dale Davis

Dr Pepper Park at The Bridges 9 Old Whitmore Ave, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

Rocky Dale Davis is a stand-up comedian whose viral videos on TikTok and Instagram have amassed over 500 million views and more than 1 million followers. Known for his bold storytelling, sharp wit, and unfiltered take on relationships and everyday life, Rocky has built a massive digital audience while remaining a powerhouse on stage.

Beyond social media, Rocky has appeared on E!’s Dating: No Filter and NBC’s Bring the Funny, showcasing his comedic range to national audiences. Whether online or live, his high-energy, no-holds-barred style makes him a crowd favorite wherever he performs.

Tickets: $26.95 | $49.42 | $114.64

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Dr Pepper Park at The Bridges 9 Old Whitmore Ave, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Comedy
540-206-2414
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