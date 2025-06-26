× Expand Roanoke Public Libraries Roots & Resistance: Washington Park

Join public historian Brittney Flowers and Friends of Washington Park as we dive into the history of Roanoke’s Washington Park. From its historical roots to its pivotal role in Roanoke’s Civil Rights Movement, Washington Park has been a silent witness to Roanoke’s struggles and triumphs. This lecture will explore how this green space evolved from a symbol of oppression to a stage for protest and community resilience and determination.

Light refreshments will be served.