RSO Presents: Classical Mystery Tour "The Music of the Beatles"

Get ready for an electrifying night as the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra teams up with Classical Mystery Tour to bring you Beatle Mania — a symphonic celebration of the Fab Four’s greatest hits -- Friday, April 10, 2026! From the haunting beauty of Yesterday to the psychedelic brilliance of I Am the Walrus, and the timeless joy of Penny Lane and A Hard Day’s Night — this is more than a concert. It’s a magical journey through the music that changed the world. One stage. One night. Unlimited nostalgia. Don’t miss it!

Reserved Seats: $31.00 | $37.00 | $50.00

