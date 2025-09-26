× Expand Harvester Performance Center

For over a decade, Rumours ATL has proven to be the most authentic live recreation of Fleetwood Mac’s golden era.

With a reverence for the legendary group's rich history, Rumours ATL masterfully captures the magic of Fleetwood Mac’s iconic sound. From the hauntingly beautiful melodies of "Rhiannon" and “Songbird” to the electrifying energy of "Go Your Own Way," every performance is a journey through the timeless classics that defined a generation and continues to influence pop music today.

Each member of Rumours ATL brings a unique touch to their role, immersing themselves in the essence of their iconic counterparts. Their attention to musical detail ensures that every show resonates with the essence of Fleetwood Mac’s original spirit. Yet, beyond the impeccable recreations, there is an enigmatic quality to their performances that keeps audiences guessing and longing for more.

The band’s allure lies not just in their exceptional musicianship, but in their ability to evoke the mystical charm of Fleetwood Mac. They weave an experience that transcends mere imitation, offering a glimpse into the soul of the legendary band’s performances. Their intricate harmonies and evocative stage presence creates an atmosphere where each concert feels both familiar yet enchantingly new.

Rumours ATL invites you to step into a world where the legend of Fleetwood Mac comes alive once more. With a blend of nostalgia and intrigue, their shows promise a unique adventure that longtime fans and newcomers alike will cherish.

Doors open - 7:00 p.m. | Show starts - 8:00 p.m.

Tickets: Premium Reserved - $60 | Regular Reserved - $40 | VIP Tables - Sold Out

Click here to purchase tickets.