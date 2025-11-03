× Expand Courtesy Grandin Theatre

Roanoke-born, Ryan Conner (Late Late Show, Last Comic Standing, Ridiculousness, Amazon Prime) makes his Grandin Theatre debut.

Originally from Virginia, Ryan Conner's latest special, Live from DC, was the #1 trending comedy special on Amazon Prime for multiple weeks in 2024. He has been on the Late Late Show with James Corden and was a Top-10 finalist on NBC’s Last Comic Standing where judge Norm Macdonald called his first set “The best I’ve seen in five years.” His latest album debuted at #1 on all comedy charts. In addition to stand-up, Ryan is a writer/producer for MTV’s Ridiculousness and also wrote for TruTV's Billy on the Street. His debut novel, The Party, was released in 2023.

Doors - 6:30 pm | Showtime - 7:30 pm

Location: Main Theatre | Runtime: 110 minutes. | Genre: Comedy

General Admission: $25 + tax

Age Restriction: Must be 14+ with adult accompaniment

