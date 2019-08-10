Salem Distance Run
Longwood Park 601 East Main Street, Salem, Virginia
Time: Race Start: 8:00 a.m.
Location: The race begins on Main Street with awards at Longwood Park.
Register: Register online or by mailing in the paper form
Packet Pick-Up: Friday, August 9, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. or Saturday, August 10 from 6:30 - 7:45 a.m. at Longwood Park. If you have any questions, please call 540-444-2925.
Click here for more information.
The Salem Distance Run is sponsored by Health Focus of Southwest Virginia, The City of Salem Parks and Recreation department, and Fleet Feet Sports.
