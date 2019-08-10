Salem Distance Run

Longwood Park 601 East Main Street, Salem, Virginia

Time: Race Start: 8:00 a.m.

Location: The race begins on Main Street with awards at Longwood Park.

Register: Register online or by mailing in the paper form

Packet Pick-Up: Friday, August 9, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. or Saturday, August 10 from 6:30 - 7:45 a.m. at Longwood Park. If you have any questions, please call 540-444-2925.

Click here for more information.

The Salem Distance Run is sponsored by Health Focus of Southwest Virginia, The City of Salem Parks and Recreation department, and Fleet Feet Sports.

Info

Longwood Park 601 East Main Street, Salem, Virginia View Map
540-444-2925
