Salem Gun and Knife Show
Salem Civic Center 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia 24153
Come to the Salem Civic Center for the Salem Gun and Knife Show, March 7-8, 2026.
At C & E Gun Shows, Inc., our mission is to provide a safe, fun, and inclusive environment for you to buy, sell or trade shooting sport or personal protection items. We have successfully been running gun shows since 1986, and we look forward to serving you for years to come.
