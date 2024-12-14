× Expand Salem Holiday Market

Join us on December 14-15, 2024!

Looking for vendors to be a part of the Salem Holiday Market December 14-15, 2024. Don’t miss out. Contact us today to secure your product line. If you would like to join us, please send us an email to Salemholidaymarket@gmail.com to verify your product line prior to submitting an application and payment.

10x10: $175

10x20: $350

Electric $40

if paid in advance, $10 per table (optional). If you need an application, contact the same email. Looking forward to hearing from you!

Beware of scammers as Tina Weeks, George Weeks and Melissa Walker are the only organizers.