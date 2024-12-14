Salem Holiday Market
to
Salem Civic Center 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia 24153
Salem Holiday Market
Join us on December 14-15, 2024!
Looking for vendors to be a part of the Salem Holiday Market December 14-15, 2024. Don’t miss out. Contact us today to secure your product line. If you would like to join us, please send us an email to Salemholidaymarket@gmail.com to verify your product line prior to submitting an application and payment.
- 10x10: $175
- 10x20: $350
- Electric $40
if paid in advance, $10 per table (optional). If you need an application, contact the same email. Looking forward to hearing from you!
Beware of scammers as Tina Weeks, George Weeks and Melissa Walker are the only organizers.