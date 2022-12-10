Craft and Vendor Show will have unique crafters, artists, and direct sell companies. Don't buy that run of the mill gift from the mall. Come shop with us and buy that gift that the recipient will love because it is unique and you personally shop for them.

Homemade crafts and local delicacies always make great gifts & shoppers searching for these perennial favorites can find wares from more than 70 regional sellers at this year’s Salem Holiday Market.

Admission to the holiday market is free, but shoppers are encouraged to contribute to the food drive held at the event. The Salem/Roanoke County Food Bank is looking for nonperishable food items, such as peanut butter, boxed pasta, canned vegetables, and spaghetti sauce.

Bonnie Ferguson started the Salem Holiday Market with her husband, Tim, and their friends Jeannie Davis and Robert Chelak. Together, their goal is to organize a good show for vendors that helps sell local goods and keeps customers happy.

Interested in becoming a vendor? Please email salemholidaymarket@gmail.com for more info.