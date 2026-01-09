Salem RidgeYaks Home Games

× Expand Courtesy Salem RidgeYaks

Take me out to the ball game! The Salem RidgeYaks (formerly Salem Red Sox) will play their season opener Thursday, April 2, 2026. So come on out and root, root, root for the home team!

Meet the Salem RidgeYaks

The Salem RidgeYaks are rooted in the resilience and rugged beauty of Southwest Virginia. From the misty, blue hues of the Blue Ridge Mountains to the sunlit stands of Virginia Pine, our home teaches toughness. We embrace the calm focus of paddling a kayak through serene waters and the unyielding strength of the Yak—a symbol of staying resilient, steady, and unafraid of hard ground. We embody the spirit of this dramatic landscape: making do, showing up, and never giving in.

Breaking down the details of the Salem RidgeYaks new logo

Mountains: Stretching across the eastern United States, the Blue Ridge Mountains are a subrange of the Appalachians known for their misty, blue hues when viewed from afar. The Blue Ridge is the dramatic spine that separates the Piedmont from the Valley & Ridge region and include many of the state's highest peaks.

Trees: Pine trees are an integral part of Southwest Virginia’s landscape. They grow naturally on dry ridges, steep slopes, and old fields. Virginia pine (Pinus virginiana) is one of the most widespread species here – a pioneer tree that thrives in poorer soils and open, sunlit areas.

Kayak: Tucked into the hills and hollows of Southwest Virginia, kayaking isn't just a hobby – it's a way to slow down and reconnect. Between mountain-ringed lakes, wooded rivers, gentle meandering streams, and the invigorating splash of whitewater, there’s something for everyone.

Yak: Living in the hills teaches the toughness. When your steady climb is gained, your fortune depends on living off the land, showing up anyway, making do and never giving in. Yaks embody that: resilient, steady, and unafraid of hard ground. It's a fitting metaphor for a place where strength isn’t optional—it’s essential.

