Sam Barber "The American Route Tour"

SAM BARBER TO TRAVEL “THE AMERICAN ROUTE” WITH EPIC 2026 HEADLINE TOUR

Multi-platinum singer-songwriter Sam Barber brings his raw and emotional sound to the Salem Civic Center stage Thursday night, February 5, 2026.

With more than 2B global streams to date, Sam Barber claimed his space in the country spotlight with the breakout success of his RIAA Gold-certified 2024 debut album, Restless Mind — a 28-song tour-de-force highlighted by such smash singles as the 2x RIAA Platinum certified “Straight and Narrow,” “Better Year” (an emotionally charged anthem featured on Paramount Network’s blockbuster TV show Yellowstone), and the RIAA Platinum-certified “Indigo (Feat. Avery Anna).” Indigo, has proven a worldwide sensation with over 500M global streams, also earning Platinum certification in Australia and 2x Platinum certification in Canada while spending 14 weeks and counting among the upper reaches of country radio airplay charts nationwide and reaching the top 40 on Billboard’s overall “Hot 100.” As if all that weren’t enough, last year saw Barber’s “Tear Us Apart” among the standout tracks featured on Lockeland Springs/Atlantic Records’ RIAA Gold-certified, GRAMMY® Award-nominated blockbuster soundtrack, Twisters: The Album.

Doors - 5:30 pm | Show - 7:00 pm

Tickets start at just $33.50 | Preferred Parking $10.00

Tickets can be purchased at the Salem Civic Center Box Office Monday through Friday from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm and online anytime at www.ticketmaster.com.