Sam Bush Band

Sam Bush, known as the “King of Newgrass,” is a pioneering force in progressive bluegrass and a genre-defying mandolin virtuoso. Join him at the Jefferson Center, Saturday, March 21, 2026.

A founding member of the legendary New Grass Revival, Bush has spent decades blending traditional Appalachian roots with rock, jazz, and funk influences to create a sound all his own. With his boundless energy, technical brilliance, and infectious stage presence, Bush delivers performances that are both musically masterful and wildly entertaining. Whether playing blistering instrumentals or heartfelt ballads, he brings a spirit of innovation and joy that continues to inspire new generations of musicians and fans alike.

Tickets: Bronze - $36 | Silver - $46 | Gold - $56 | Platinum - $66 | Premium Loge - $76

