Multi-platinum entertainer SARA EVANS is at the top of her game. As the fifth most-played female artist at country radio in nearly the last two decades—her five No.1 singles include "No Place That Far," "Suds in the Bucket," "A Real Fine Place to Start," "Born to Fly," and "A Little Bit Stronger." Several of those #1s spent two weeks in the top spot and were certified platinum by the R.I.A.A. Overall, she’s had 15 songs chart in the top 20.

Sara continues to thrill audiences around the world playing over 70 shows each year. Sara’s "stunning, country voice" (Rolling Stone) has earned her the prestigious Academy of Country Music Top Female vocalist accolade as well as numerous American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, Country Music Association, CMT and Grammy Awards nominations. In addition, the CMA awarded Video of the Year honors for her hit chart-topping single, "Born to Fly" from her double-platinum album of the same name. Evans’ discography also includes the multi-platinum selling studio albums Real Fine Place and Restless as well as the gold-certified projects Stronger and No Place That Far. Evans is also a proud member of the Grand Ole Opry.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Ticket prices start at $44.66.

