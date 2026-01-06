× Expand Courtesy Salem Civic Center

The 2026 Annual Senior Fun & Health Fair Day will take place at the Salem Civic Center on Wednesday, April 8th from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm.

This event is geared toward seniors 55 and over and has become one of the Valley’s greatest assets for our senior population. Vendors, samples, information and more to help you make decisions about things that affect your daily lives and future. Free parking and free admission make the event easy for everyone to attend!