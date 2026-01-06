Senior Fun & Health Fair
to
Salem Civic Center 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia 24153
×
Courtesy Salem Civic Center
The 2026 Annual Senior Fun & Health Fair Day will take place at the Salem Civic Center on Wednesday, April 8th from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm.
This event is geared toward seniors 55 and over and has become one of the Valley’s greatest assets for our senior population. Vendors, samples, information and more to help you make decisions about things that affect your daily lives and future. Free parking and free admission make the event easy for everyone to attend!
Info
Salem Civic Center 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia 24153
Education & Learning, This & That