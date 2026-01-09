Shostakovich’s Fifth: A Symphony of Change

× Expand Courtesy Roanoke Symphony Orchestra

March brings Mozart, as your RSO presents the unique Piano Concerto No. 7 in F Major, K.242, known as the “Triple Concerto” Saturday, March 7, 2026, at the Berglund Performing Arts Theatre. This concerto uses three Steinways and features elegant interplay between three solo pianists and the orchestra. The concert will also feature the premiere of David Dzubay’s mountain-inspired Ridgeline, evoking dramatic natural landscapes through vivid orchestral textures and contemporary harmonic language. Wagner’s Prelude to Act III of Lohengrin bursts with triumphant energy and majestic brass. Shostakovich’s great Symphony No. 5 is a powerful human testimony, a deeply personal musical response to living as an artist under Stalin, a great showpiece for the RSO.

