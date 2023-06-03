× Expand Taubman Museum of Art

THE REGION’S PREMIER FINE ART SHOW

From paintings to sculptures and from photography to jewelry, the Taubman Museum of Art is pleased to present one of Virginia’s oldest and most anticipated outdoor art shows June 3-4, 2023, with the 65th Annual Sidewalk Art Show.

FINE ART SHOPPING

Hosted on the streets immediately surrounding the Museum, this annual event has become one of Southwest Virginia’s most anticipated events, boasting a reputation as a premier destination for fine art shopping. All of the works exhibited are for sale including original paintings, prints, watercolors, etchings, mixed media, fine art photographs, fine crafts, and sculpture.

FREE AND OPEN TO ALL

The 65th Annual Sidewalk Art Show is free and open to the public June 3-4 from 10 am-5 pm daily. We hope to see you there!

BECOME AN EXHIBITING ARTIST

Apply online or download the 2023 Prospectus

Application Deadline: Monday, March 13, 2023

NEW! CALLING ALL EMERGING ARTISTS!

As one of Virginia’s most anticipated and long-standing summer traditions, the Sidewalk Art Show is a perennial winner of reader’s choice “best art events” by Virginia Living Magazine. As an advocate for the arts the Taubman Museum of Art would love to offer the opportunity for emerging artists to participate in the 65th Annual Sidewalk Art Show, as one of their first three art shows. We encourage new exhibiting artists to inquire about discounts and information.

Contact Allena Sadell, 540.204.4124 | asadell@taubmanmuseum.org for details