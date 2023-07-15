× Expand cs fest

Sinkland Farms 3rd Annual Sunflower Festival

Enjoy 3 weekends July 14-30 jam-packed with activities, music, food, and fun for the whole family with 8 acres of 200,000 sunflowers and 20 different varieties! The festival also includes the area's most noted Arts & Crafts vendors and Pop-up Boutiques featuring both hand-made goods, direct sales and retail outlets. Kids zone includes the New MEGA Slide, zip-line, giant slides, a barrel train ride and fun games. For kids there will also be baby farm animals, touch a tractor, and face painting. Plus, enjoy live music with adult beverages on the terrace and food trucks on-site.

When: July 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23, 28, 29, 30

Fridays 4-8pm, Saturdays 11am-8pm, Sundays 11am-8pm

Admission:

Fridays - $10 adult, $8 kids 4-12, $9 seniors/military/first responders, and free for children 3 and under.

Saturdays/Sundays - $12 per adult, $8 kids 4-12, $11 seniors/military/first responders, and free for children 3 and under.

Admission includes: parking, 1 Sunflower per adult ticket, access to sunflower fields and walking trails, local vendors, access to food trucks, live music, Kidz Zone, games, etc., learning stations, and more!

Details: https://sinklandfarms.com/sunflower-festival

Tickets: https://sinklandfarms.ticketspice.com/sinkland-farms-sunflower-festival-2023

Where: Sinkland Farms

3060 Riner Road, Christiansburg, VA 24073

Sinkland Farms continues to bring special recognition to Southwestern Virginia by being recently voted "Most Unique Festival" by Blue Ridge Outdoors magazine with a readership of over 350,000 across seven states along the Blue Ridge Mountains.