× Expand Julie Rickmond, RVSPCA Roanoke Valley SPCA: Sipping for Strays. Presented by VCA

Join us at the Roanoke Valley SPCA’s newest event – Sipping for Strays! Sipping for Strays is an exclusive, curated fundraising event to benefit the Roanoke Valley SPCA. Attendees will enjoy a variety of tasting opportunities, from delicious food bites to unique beers, wines, and our signature cocktail. This event promises to be an enjoyable way to support the Roanoke Valley SPCA’s mission of caring for and finding homes for stray animals in the community. With a blend of fine beverages and gourmet cuisine, Sipping for Strays is set to be a memorable evening for a great cause.

Sipping for Strays takes place on Friday, June 12, hosted at the historic Train Station. This exclusive event promises an evening of food, drinks, captivating auctions, and opportunities to contribute to our vital mission. Advanced ticket purchase is required to join us and only 125 tickets will be sold. Purchase your tickets today here!