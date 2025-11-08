SML Chili Festival

× Expand Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce

Stunning fall foliage and cooler temperatures create the perfect atmosphere for this annual, family-friendly lakeside event.

A competitive chili cookoff is at the center of the action with teams going all out with themes, decorations and costumes!

Enjoy chili tastings and then cast your vote for “People’s Choice” and “Showmanship.” Also awarded is an overall “Best Chili” trophy.

Stroll the decks of Bridgewater Plaza while enjoying live music, shopping and perusing the wares of a variety of craft vendors. Come by car or boat!

TIME: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Gates open at 11 a.m.

Chili tastings from noon to 2 p.m.

Awards at 3:30 p.m.

TICKETS: $10. Tickets sold only at the gate with cash and credit cards accepted.

PARKING: Overflow parking will be at Trinity Ecumenical Church with free shuttle to Bridgewater Plaza.