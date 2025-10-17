Sneezy w. Natalie Brooke

× Expand Courtesy 5 Points Music Sanctuary

It's about to get funk-ay up in here! Sneezy come to crush their church debut with Natalie Brooke on hype duty. Here we go!

Born out of the vibrant Chicago music scene, Sneezy is a funk-soul jam band that knows no boundaries. Rooted in lifelong friendships and a shared love for collaboration, the band seamlessly blends funk grooves, neo-soul rhythms, hip-hop beats, and rock energy into a sound uniquely their own. With deep ties to their Libertyville upbringing just north of the Windy City, Sneezy’s music is a love letter to Chicago’s rich musical heritage, echoing its soul, grit, and collective spirit.

Led by the magnetic voices of Brett O’Connor (lead vocals, harmonica) and Jack Holland (vocals, acoustic guitar), and powered by the dynamic talents of Austin Lutter (electric guitar, background vocals), Danny Bauer (keys, background vocals), Austin Koziol (drums, background vocals), Destiny Pivonka (saxophone, vocals), and Tom “Chops” Hannum (bass), Sneezy thrives on the alchemy of their diverse influences. Their music, recorded in places like Asheville’s Echo Mountain Studios, overflows with joy, introspection, and an undeniable groove, capturing the heart of their hard-earned adventures.

Known for turning every stage into a “living room,” their live shows are immersive, soulful celebrations where audiences become collaborators and music becomes shared catharsis. Whether it’s a raucous jam or a tender ballad, Sneezy creates music that connects, comforts, and moves.

Natalie Brooke is a rock star. A virtuoso funk and rock keys player leading her powerhouse 4-piece band from the Baltimore area. Fronted by Natalie on keys, keytar, and vocals with an energy that grabs the audience and pulls them into her danceable grooves and iconic noodly jams. The music was once said to be a mashup of Rick James and Rush. She has an undeniably infectious vibe featuring a fiery blend of fast tempos and sloshy rock elements balanced with her transcendent jazzy roots. Natalie brings an exceptionally unique approach to the keyboard that is equally percussive and melodic that lights up the show with every electrifying note she plays.

Natalie released Wicked and Wonderful, her first LP, in 2024 and is recording her second studio album to be released in the second half of 2025. She is on a meteoric rise, frequently sharing the stage with pillars of the rock, funk, and jam scenes. Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Andy Frasco & the UN, Big Something, Cris Jacobs, The Bridge, Doom Flamingo, Sunsquabi, lespecial, Magic Beans, Sneezy, & Haley Jane are a few of the artists Natalie has played with recently.

TICKETS

General Admission (All ages) - $26.90 | Standing room only

Mobility Accessible Admission (All ages) - $26.90

Stool Seating (All ages) - $34.46 | Tall stool seats arranged at tables of 6-8 people on the main floor

Bench Seating (All ages) - $45.26

Mezzanine Seating (All ages) - $45.26

