So You Think You Can Dance LIVE! 2019 Tour

SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE, the 16-time Emmy® Award-winning show that sparked America’s fascination with dance, is set to captivate audiences again this fall - LIVE on tour. Celebrating its momentous 16th season, members of the Top 10 finalists will make their way to the Salem Civic Center on Monday, November 4, to perform in SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE LIVE! 2019. Along with these finalists, the Season 16 tour lineup will feature two of DANCE's All-Stars.

Fall’s hottest dance ticket will feature this season’s most popular routines, as well as original pieces created specifically for the nationwide tour. Industrial Media’s 19 Entertainment and Dick Clark productions will present audiences across the country with the opportunity to experience LIVE the action brought into their living rooms each week with a variety of the sizzling, one-of-a-kind dance routines that they have come to enjoy and expect from their favorite dancers. SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.

Tickets for SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE at the Salem Civic Center go on sale Friday, July 26, at 10 a.m. Reserved seat tickets are $35, $45 and $85. Preferred parking also is available for $5. Tickets can be purchased at the Salem Civic Center Box Office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. They also can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com. Presale tickets will be available through Ticketmaster.com on Thursday, July 25 at 10 a.m. The Presale passcode has been sent to Salem Civic Center email club members.

