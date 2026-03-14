SOVA Senior Show

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Center for the Arts at Virginia Tech 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24060

This exhibition presents the work of the candidates for the Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Virginia Tech's School of Visual Arts. Artworks showcase three disciplines: studio art, graphic design, and creative technologies.

Admission is free during regular hours: Tuesday-Friday, 10 AM-5 PM* | Saturday, 10 AM-4 PM*

*during exhibition run dates

Info

Center for the Arts at Virginia Tech 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24060
Art & Exhibitions
540-231-5300
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