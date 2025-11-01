SPANKthe80s: The Ultimate 80's Tribute Band Experience

× Expand Courtesy Jefferson Center

Get ready to dance the night away and relive the neon-colored, hair spray-infused glory of the 80's. SPANKthe80s, the nation's premiere 80's tribute band, brings the era of excess back to life with the best songs of the decade and an over-the-top visual spectacle.

Since 1999, SPANKthe80s has been electrifying audiences with their high-energy shows featuring the biggest hits of the 80's. From Michael Jackson and Prince to Bon Jovi and Journey, all your 80's favorites are here. SPANKthe80s recreates the sound, style, and vibe of the 80's so authentically that you'll swear you've traveled back in time.

The band captures the musical brilliance and stylistic excesses of the 80's to a tee. SPANKthe80s pours passion and intensity into every song, whipping the crowd into a frenzy of nostalgia and fun.

A SPANKthe80s show is an unforgettable assault on the senses. An amazing light show, eye-popping 80's fashion, and between-song banter from the band transport the audience to the era of big hair and even bigger hooks. There's no better party than a SPANKthe80s show.

Whether at a club, private event, or festival, SPANKthe80s always delivers an experience to remember. Their high-energy tribute is perfect for audiences craving a fun, nostalgic night of music, dancing and revelry. Everything SPANKthe80s at www.spankthe80s.com.

About SPANKthe80s

