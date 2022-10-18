× Expand Roanoke Valley SPCA SPAYghetti Logo

The Roanoke Valley SPCA is back with our 16th Anniversary SPAYghetti Lunch and Supper! Every six meals sold covers the cost of spaying/neutering an adoptable cat or dog at the Roanoke Valley SPCA.

Lunch is served from 11:00AM – 2:00PM

Supper is served from 4:30PM – 7:30PM

Tickets are $10 per meal.

Enjoy a delicious spaghetti lunch or supper, and support the Roanoke Valley SPCA! Dine-in and take-out options are available, with many items donated by local businesses and restaurants. Please purchase your tickets today, either online or in person at the shelter. Online ticket sales will close on Monday, October 18 at 5:00PM. We will also have meals available for purchase at the door on October 19th, while supplies last.

Each ticket includes spaghetti with marinara sauce, bread, salad and a beverage. When you come to the event, you’ll also be able to purchase dessert made by our volunteers and buy tickets for our raffle items!

Interested in placing a large order for your business or friends and family? Group orders of 10 or more are prepared by Olive Garden and delivered by our dedicated shelter volunteers and staff. Place your Group Order today – ticket sales for group delivery orders will be sold until Friday, October 7th, and order delivery times will be scheduled on a first-come, first-serve basis!

PURCHASE TICKETS AT: https://bit.ly/3Rb2NVG

For more information about SPAYghetti, contact Suzanne Cresswell via email at scresswell@rvspca.org or phone at (540) 339-9520.

*Please note that the Roanoke Valley SPCA will be closed to the public on October 18*