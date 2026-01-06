The Roanoke Regional Home Builders Association presents the 2026 Spring Home Show, April 18-19, 2026, at the Salem Civic Center.

Entering our 54th year, we are the longest running home and lifestyle show in the Roanoke region. This show helps connect locals with an array of businesses all-at-once while providing new features for a new experience each year.

Our annual Home Show is not only the longest running home and lifestyle show in the Roanoke region, it is also the only locally operated home and lifestyle show in the Roanoke Valley. The 2026 Spring Home Show is an opportunity to highlight our regional home builders, renovation experts, and lifestyle companies.

With an audience of both men and women spanning multiple generations across six different counties in the Roanoke/SW Virginia Region, this event guarantees to provide marketing opportunities to get incredible business exposure.

Part of our event's continued success has been our innovative approach to make each year different from previous. One way we do this is by adding features outside of home and garden living. Last year we added a Tasting Room and Kid Zone. Both went extremely well and we plan to carry these over into our 2026 show. We believe a Home Show should be an event for the whole family!

This event not only brands local businesses and creates a fun time but also supports the next generation through hosting our Silent Auction. The auction features gift cards to local restaurants and businesses, home accessories, and custom, handmade items from our regional trade schools. All proceeds from the Silent Auction are donated to our regional trade schools to support their programs.

For more information on the Spring Home Show, please contact the Roanoke Regional Home Builders Association at (540) 389-7135 or email the executive officer at alowman@rrhba.com.

