Join the Frontier Culture Museum on March 25-27, 2026, for our Spring Homeschool Days! Homeschool days provide homeschoolers with the chance to participate in the increased hands-on experience of a field trip. Try your hand at splitting a log to make fence rails or experience an early 19th century school lesson! Pre-registration is highly recommended, but tickets may also be purchased at the Visitor’s Center on the day of the event.

Tickets are available here: https://frontierculturemuseum.shop.koronaevent.com/en/offers/t585