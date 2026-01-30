St. Patrick’s Day Murder Mystery Fundraiser – 3/21/26, McClain’s at First & Main, Blacksburg, VA

× Expand Jump into Mystery Jump into Mystery

Join us at McClain's at First & Main, in Blacksburg, VA on March 21, 2026 from 6:00-9:00 PM for a murder mystery fundraiser for the Gaye Y. Whitaker Memorial Fund! This is an interactive murder mystery event where you will play a character, solve clues, and interrogate all the suspects. You will laugh, talk, eat, and drink. In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills. Tickets are 50 (plus ticketing fees) per person and include the game, dinner, and non-alcoholic beverages. A bartender will be on hand for any alcohol purchases. Dinner will include barbecue pulled pork, salad, rolls, broccoli, and macaroni and cheese. Everyone will get their character role at the event. Everyone in your group will need a separate ticket to attend and tickets are non-refundable. This event is limited to those 18 years of age and up and we ask that you arrive between 5:30 and 5:45 PM to get checked in.

For tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/st-patricks-day-murder-mystery-fundraiser-tickets-1981789576973