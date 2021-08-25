× Expand Clark Ruhland Star B-Q

Fast-rising country music artist Travis Denning is coming to Salem to headline the 2021 Star-B-Q concert. The Mercury Recording artist will be joined by local fan favorite Corey Hunley at the Salem Farmers Market on Wednesday, August 25.

Denning hit the top of the country charts with his second release, “After a Few” in 2020. The number 1 single set two all-time Billboard Country Airplay chart records in the process. It took 65 weeks for the song to reach the top of the charts setting marks for the steepest climb and the longest time for any single ever on the charts.

The Georgia native’s first single, “David Ashley Parker from Powder Springs” also received widespread acclaim and reached number 32 on the charts.

Hunley is a Franklin County native who has been described as a talented singer-songwriter with the "natural ability to grab an audience.” He has showcased his talents in intimate club settings and on big stages. Hunley has opened for Marty Stuart, Ashley Monroe, Brett Eldridge, Lee Brice, Will Hoge and Uncle Kracker to mention a few.

THE PARTICULARS:

DATE: AUGUST 25

TIME: 6 P.M. – 9:30 P.M.

GATES OPEN: 5:30 P.M.

LOCATION: Salem Farmers Market – Corner of Main & Broad Streets

TICKETS: $8 in advance, $12 the day of show and Kids 10 and under are free

FOOD TRUCKS: Buddy’s BBQ, The Crusty Bark, Kettle cooker Express, Delicia’s Italian Ice

SPONSORS: Northwest Ace Hardware, 94.9 Star Country, Pepsi, Comfort Suites, P.A. Short

Proceeds benefit the Rotary Club of Salem. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 30, online at Brown Paper Ticket or at the Salem Parks & Recreation Main Office, 620 Florida Street. Here’s a link to the online ticket seller https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5193612