Stardew Valley: Symphony of Seasons concert tour brings the beloved music of the valley to The Salem Civic Center March 2, 2026. Curated personally by Stardew Valley creator and composer ConcernedApe, Stardew Valley: Symphony of Seasons takes you on a new musical journey from your first day in Pelican Town to your arrival at the Summit.

SOHO Live, the Tokyo-based live music company specializing in creating and presenting live concerts of the most memorable video game and anime music, is excited to announce that hit farming sim Stardew Valley is returning to concert halls around the world on its second international concert tour.

After the overwhelming response to Stardew Valley's first concert tour, Festival of Seasons, which sold out in record time, the music of Stardew Valley returns to concert halls worldwide with Symphony of Seasons. A brand-new concert featuring a 35-piece orchestra will see all new arrangements of music from the game performed. Accompanied by a screen above the stage featuring gameplay from the game itself, fans can also expect to see original content created exclusively for the concert under the supervision of ConcernedApe.

Concert-goers can look forward to hearing the game's most popular songs as they watch their farm grow throughout the seasons and explore some of the valley’s most memorable locations, from Pelican Town to the Skull Cavern, Ginger Island to Calico Desert, the Submarine to the Wizard's Tower and much more.

Doors open - 7:00 PM | Show - 8:00 PM

TICKETS: $145.00 | $125.00 | $99.50 | $69.50 | $59.50 | $49.50

Preferred Parking: $10.00

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS