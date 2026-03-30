START with Line Class

× Expand TMA Marketing Taubman Museum of Art in Downtown Roanoke

"Welcome to START! This month we are exploring the power of LINE!

We will explore all kinds of lines and learn how artists use them to not just simply draw, but also create movement, depth, and emotion in their pieces.

After a trip to the galleries to observe real examples of how line is used across a variety of artworks, students will create several different projects, experimenting with a range of techniques, to help them better understand the way artists use line in their own work. These quick exercises will include, but not be limited to, exploring contour, gesture, and implied lines.

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