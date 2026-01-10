Stephanie Lake Company: Manifesto

× Expand Courtesy Center for the Arts at Virginia Tech

With all-out dancing and electrifying sound — an explosive “tattoo to optimism” — Stephanie Lake Company's Manifesto features nine dancers and nine drummers on nine drum kits in front of a towering watermelon-pink velvet curtain.

Bringing a gutsy, original choreographic style; blissful dancing; and striking visual aesthetic, the performers unleash rebellion, radiate wonder, show tenderness, and overflow with joyousness. Busby Berkeley-opulence meets pounding percussion in this tightly crafted, remarkably innovative, and thrilling work.

The company has performed in major festivals and venues across Australia and around the world, but performances in the states are rare. Don’t miss your opportunity to catch the U.S. premiere of Manifesto in Blacksburg.

Tickets: Category A - $55 | Category B - $40 | Category C - $20 | $10 students with ID and youth 18 and under

