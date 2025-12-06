Stories and Songs with Santa – December 6

× Expand TMA Marketing Santa at the Taubman

Roanoke’s beloved holiday tradition Fantasyland is returning this year, but with a new location and name here at the Taubman Museum of Art!

Stories and Songs with Santa (formerly Fantasyland) will offer an uplifting program with Santa Claus and other holiday characters, harkening back to a simpler time.

Santa teaches important lessons of love and sharing as he tells original stories, sings, plays guitar, and interacts with the children through fun activities.

Children and their families experience being loved and appreciated as well as learn important lessons about kindness, helpfulness, responsibility, and tolerance.

Visitors of all ages and abilities are welcome to participate!

Santa has set program times; advanced tickets are required, and tickets are non-transferrable.

Stories and Songs with Santa will be offered the following dates and times, and tickets to any of the programs can be purchased through this link.

Saturday, November 29:

10:15 am

11:30 am

12:45 pm

Saturday, December 6:

1:00 pm

2:15 pm

3:30 pm

Saturday, December 13:

10:15 am

11:30 am

12:45 pm

Saturday, December 20:

10:15 am

11:30 am

12:45 pm