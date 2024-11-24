Sweet Donkey's Fall Makers' Market
to
Sweet Donkey Coffee House 2108 Broadway Ave SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24014
×
Becca Smith @hi.runaway
Sweet Donkey's Fall Makers' Market
Come check out local artists and small businesses to start your holiday shopping done! You'll find everything you need from chil dren's books to pottery with so many goodies in between. This is an outdoor event. Sweet Donkey is open during this event to provide food and drinks along with a food truck.
Info
Liz Long
Sweet Donkey Coffee House 2108 Broadway Ave SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24014
Crafts, Local Colors, Markets