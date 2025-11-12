Tacky Holiday Sweater Murder Mystery at The Claiborne House Inn and Retreat, 12/12/25

× Expand Jump into Mystery Jump into Mystery

Join us at The Claiborne House Inn and Retreat in Rocky Mount on December 12, 2025 from 6:30-9:00 PM for a tacky holiday sweater whodunnit! This is a live-action murder mystery, where you will play a character, solve clues, and interrogate all of the suspects. You will laugh, talk, eat, and drink. In the end you will decide who committed the crime using your detective skills. Tickets are 55 per person. Tickets include the game, hors d'oeuvres, charcuterie, desserts, mocktails, and hot cider. Everyone will get their character role at the event. Everyone in your group will need a separate ticket to attend and tickets are non-refundable. This is an adults only event. Wear your tackiest holiday sweater and join us!

*There will be no alcohol at this event.

*Please be aware there are a few steps to enter the venue.

For Tickets:

